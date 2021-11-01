Saint John police officer charged with falsifying report

A Saint John Police Force sergeant is facing a number of criminal charges, including falsifying a police report, following a complaint from the Public Prosecutions office.

David Kimball, a 23-year member of the force, who lives in Quispamsis, has been suspended with pay and will also face a professional conduct review.

Kimball was charged Monday in Saint John provincial court with falsifying a police report, obstruction of justice by providing a false report, and breach of trust in connection with the duties of his office.

The charges stem from Kimball's alleged actions during an investigation on April 17 and 18, New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette said in a news release.

The nature of the investigation was not provided and Ouellette could not immediately be reached for comment.

On May 7, RCMP received a complaint from the public prosecutions requesting a review of Kimball's actions, Ouellette said.

Kimball is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.

Saint John police officers are expected to hold themselves to a high moral and professional standard, remaining undeterred in the good work we do. - Robert Bruce, Saint John Police Force chief

The Saint John Police Force remains confident in the judicial process, Chief Robert Bruce said in a statement.

Once the criminal court proceedings have concluded, a Police Act investigation will follow.

"Public trust and confidence are paramount; the Saint John Police Force is committed to serving the citizens of Saint John with integrity and respect," Bruce said.

"Saint John Police officers are expected to hold themselves to a high moral and professional standard, remaining undeterred in the good work we do."

The RCMP investigation continues.

Municipal and regional forces in New Brunswick cannot suspend an officer without pay, unless the officer has been convicted of an offence under provincial or federal legislation.