Assault case against Saint John police officer adjourned a 2nd time

The case against a Saint John police officer accused of assault causing bodily harm was adjourned again Monday.

Const. Benaiah Sok, a two-year member of the Saint John Police Force, was charged in December. He is accused of using excessive force while arresting an unidentified person in the city's uptown in August.

On Monday, articling student Alexander Carleton with Gorham Vandebeek asked provincial court Judge Andrew Palmer for a two-week adjournment. He said the defence needs more time to review disclosure.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Lavigne did not object, but said the Crown provided disclosure "some weeks ago."

Palmer scheduled the election hearing, when Sok is expected to enter a plea, for March 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Sok was not present in court Monday.

He also was not present on Feb. 7, when Carleton asked for the first adjournment for the same reason.

Police chief asked for investigation

The charge stems from a complaint made by a member of the public to the professional standards unit of the Saint John Police Force in September.

Alycia Bartlett, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force, said the Saint John police chief Robert Bruce forwarded that complaint to Fredericton.

Unlike other provinces, New Brunswick does not have an independent organization that investigations serious allegations against police.

Following a "thorough investigation," Bartlett said Fredericton police decided to charge Sok.

Saint John police previously said Sok is on administrative duties with no public contact until the case goes through the criminal system. The force also said a a Police Act investigation will come after the criminal case is resolved.