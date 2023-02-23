Suspect in murder of Justin Breau turns herself in, Saint John police say

Saint John police say Sarah Belzil, who was allegedly involved in the homicide of Justin Breau, has turned herself in.

On Wednesday, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for Belzil on a charge of first-degree murder. Belzil will appear in court on Friday.

She is the fifth person arrested in relation to Breau's murder in August of 2022.

Four men have been charged with first-degree murder so far. A fifth man has been at large since a warrant was issued for his arrest in late January, according to police.

Police say Evan Louis Tobias, 28, is six feet tall with a medium build, black curly hair, brown eyes and two face tattoos.

Police advise the public not to approach Tobias and instead call police or Crime Stoppers with any information.

Saint John police issued a warrant in January for the arrest of Evan Louis Tobias on a charge of first-degree murder. (Saint John Police Force)

Breau was stabbed by masked men who broke into his apartment on Charles Street on Aug. 17, 2022.

Donald Robert Walker, 50, Dustin Trey Walker-Hammond, 24, Charles William Shatford, 47, and Travis Boudreau, 33, have all been charged with first-degree murder.

Shatford and Breau's connection is well known. In December 2020, Breau was found not guilty of murdering Shatford's brother Mark.

At trial, Breau said he shot Mark Shatford in self-defense after a drug deal went awry on Nov. 17, 2019.

In his closing remarks to the jury, Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur said the shooting was the result of "a drug ripoff gone badly wrong." He said Breau went to 321 Duke St. West with two other men with the intention of robbing a drug dealer.

Wilbur said Shatford fought back and chased Breau from the apartment.

Breau testified that he thought Shatford was going to kill him. He said he happened upon a shotgun in the backseat of the vehicle he had borrowed, grabbed it and shot Shatford in the abdomen.