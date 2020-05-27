The Saint John Police Force and the New Brunswick SPCA are investigating after videos of a young person punching and kicking a dog appeared on social media.

The four videos, posted on Facebook early Sunday by another person, have been shared hundreds of times, garnered thousands of views, and drawn anger and threats from commenters.

Saint John police spokesperson Jim Hennessy confirmed an investigation.

"A video was posted to a social media platform over the weekend and SJPF and SPCA officials are aware of said video," he wrote in a statement.

"The SJPF and SPCA want to thank everyone for their calls and concern about this matter."

Hennessy said he has no more information to share.

The dog in the videos has reddish-brown hair and might be a golden retriever.

The videos, which range from 19 seconds to 36 seconds, are set in a dark room with music playing in the background. The versions posted on Facebook appear to be screen recordings and not the original videos.

The person, whose Facebook profile suggests she's a high school student, turns on the camera, attacks the dog, then turns off the camera.

She chastises the dog for growling at her. The dog whimpers, cowers and barks a few times.

Police have not named the person in the video. It's not clear how old she is, when the original videos were made or if the dog is still living in that home.