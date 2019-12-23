Developer PMV's long goodbye to Saint John

Fredericton-based developer Viet Hung Nguyen of PMV Canada wants to do something for Saint John before he disposes of the remains of his family's holdings in the city.

Over the past 18 months the beleaguered company has quietly sold off more than two dozen rental properties — older, wood-frame apartment houses for the most part — as it makes a slow exit from the city.

Carly O'Toole, the real estate agent working on PMV's behalf, said the buildings were priced to sell and were picked up by a mix of local buyers and by investors from across the country.

Yet to be sold is a commercial plaza at 358 Rothesay Avenue, across from Crosby's Molasses, that is listed at $750,000.

For the moment, PMV is holding on to two other residential properties, at 131-135 Main St. and 155 Bridge St.

Plans charitable donation

O'Toole said PMV's intention is to eventually sell the Bridge Street building in a way that will best help the north end neighbourhood.

"All the proceeds from 155 Bridge Street — 100 per cent — will be going to charity," said O'Toole.

The vacant, three-storey building overlooks the St. John River and is assessed at $4,000.

O'Toole believes it could fetch between $20,000 and $30,000.

She says the company may put up a new building at 131-135 Main St.

At least eight other PMV buildings were demolished over the past couple of years under the vacant and dilapidated buildings bylaw.

Proceeds from the sale of a vacant PMV property at 155 Bridge St. in Saint John will go to a local charity, says a real estate agent acting on behalf of the company. (Google)

In a statement, Nguyen, who now goes by the name Danny To, said the company has lost a lot of money after arriving in Saint John with high hopes.

"We were sold the package [of properties] under false pretences," the statement said. "The buildings were in no way worth what we paid (over 2M). We had good intentions when we invested in Saint John, and we feel we were taken advantage of. Our company received a lot of negative press because of one person's actions, and they are no longer employed by PMV."



Court records show the family has launched a lawsuit in Fredericton against former PMV chief operating officer David Loten.

Reached by CBC, Loten said the lawsuit is "complete news" to him, and he had no further comment.

PMV arrived in Saint John in 2015 with the purchase of the Rothesay Avenue plaza.

A year later it purchased the older residential properties, which are mostly in the city's old north end, as a block following the bankruptcy of Phillip Huggard Properties Ltd.

At the time, Loten said the company would renovate many of the buildings and demolish a handful that were in poor condition.

A new multi-unit co-op building is going up at Victoria and Albert streets in the north end. (Connell Smith, CBC)

But while the company did renovation work on some of its more profitable rental properties, many others were left vacant and largely untouched.

In May 2018, the city moved in on the company, demolishing a six-unit PMV building on Main Street.

By the end of that year several other vacant PMV buildings had also been demolished.

O'Toole said the Nguyen family, who were newcomers facing a language barrier, operated at arm's-length from their employees.

"It really wasn't their fault," she said. "They had no idea."

Housing co-op busy

In the meantime, the north end neighbourhood now has several gaps because dilapidated buildings have been removed or, in some cases, have burned down.

But at the intersection of Victoria and Albert streets, there are signs of development life.

A three-storey, 14-unit, mixed-income building is being constructed for the Unified Saint John Housing Co-op.

The co-op, which is managed by Housing Alternatives, has eight other buildings in the same neighbourhood.