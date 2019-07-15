Saint John councillor seeks single-use plastic ban

A Saint John councillor wants the city to ban single-use plastics.

David Hickey, who represents Ward 3, will bring a motion to council next week to have city staff come up with a plan.

"This needs to become a priority," he said. "Whether it's littering the streets, littering the river or just in difficulty of recycling, I think single-use plastics have become a significant issue in our community."

Earlier this month, Prince Edward Island became the first province in Canada to ban plastic bags as part of a long-term goal of eliminating single-use plastics altogether.

Hickey wants to see Saint John follow suit with a graduated approach to give industry and consumers time to adapt. He thinks banning plastic bags and straws would be a good starting point.

Hickey believes the appetite is there, based on conversations he's had with a few councillors and constituents.

David Hickey is bringing a motion to council next week for city staff to draw up a plan to cut out single use plastics. 6:47

He said the biggest concern he has heard is that the city already has a lot on its plate with water and sustainability issues.

But he contends the city can have more than one priority and says now is "the perfect time to do something like this."

"We need to make sure we're taking responsible action and dealing with climate change and in dealing with waste management," said Hickey.

He noted the city has declared an emergency on climate change and has developed a Climate Action Plan.

"This is that in work and this is that coming to fruition."

The motion is scheduled to be presented at the July 29 council meeting and Hickey hopes it will prompt a lengthy discussion.