Saint John pizzeria damaged by fire

A Saint John restaurant remains closed after it was damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

Crews from the Saint John fire department responded to call at Pomodori Pizzeria at 34 Canterbury Street, located in the city's uptown.

There are apartments upstairs in the three-storey structure.

Platoon Chief Barry Oickle said the first crew could not locate the initial source of the fire. With the help of another crew, they searched all three floors of the building to make sure all tenants had been evacuated.

After further investigation, the source of the fire was found inside the restaurant located on the ground floor. Access was gained from an adjoining business.

Please note that our uptown location of Pomodori at 34 Canterbury Street will be closed for repairs due to a fire.<br><br>We are thankful that no one was injured and are working to get back open as quickly as possible.<br><br>Janice MacPherson, Keith Dunphy and staff <a href="https://t.co/1g8dNtrCWu">pic.twitter.com/1g8dNtrCWu</a> —@pomodori_pizza

Oickle said there had been a small fire that was extinguished by the sprinkler system in the kitchen.

"But it also caused some smoke and water damage," he said.

Fire crews worked to clear the smoke from the building. Tenants were allowed to return to their apartments after about two hours.

"The cause has not yet been determined but it does not seem to be suspicious in nature," Oickle said.