Saint John pastor pleads not guilty to violating COVID restrictions, obstructing peace officer

The leader of His Tabernacle Family Church appeared in a Saint John courtroom Thursday and pleaded not guilty on two counts of violating the Emergency Measures Act and one charge of wilfully obstructing a peace officer.



Some of the charges stem from what was described as a "packed service" on Oct. 10.



In a sworn affidavit, a peace officer who went to the church that day to verify compliance with public health restrictions said he was blocked from entering by two individuals who were wearing tags that said "security."





Allen Dow said he later observed some 100 people exiting the church and only a few were wearing masks.



Hutchings's defence lawyer, Jonathan Martin, spoke to the court by phone.

He told provincial court Judge Andrew LeMesurier that he'd be making a constitutional challenge in the Court of Queen's Bench.



Martin later told CBC News that those documents have yet to be filed and he declined to comment further on what kind of argument he was contemplating.



