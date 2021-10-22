Saint John pastor facing contempt charges for alleged COVID-19 rule violations

His Tabernacle Family Church and its pastor, Philip Hutchings, will be back in court on Friday afternoon -- accused once again of contempt of court.

Court documents obtained by CBC News allege that church officials continued to hold services that violated the province's Mandatory Order.

The Saint John pastor has made several court appearances to answer to charges his church services were in violation of COVID-19 rules, and was jailed for a week in October for failing to live up to an agreement reached in court.

An affidavit in the court file from Leanne Becker, an investigator with the Department of Public Safety, alleges that as recently as Dec. 5, the church held a service that did not follow COVID-19 protocols.

Becker said, "I did not see anyone recording names or contact information. Very few people were wearing a mask. Individuals were singing during the service."

A social media post made by Jamie Hutchings in late November with a photograph of her wearing a T-shirt. The photo was under the banner "CHURCH MERCH AVAILABLE TOMORROW." (Facebook)

Becker also notes a social media post by Hutchings, dated Nov. 29, "showing what appears to be a church service being held inside of a tent, with no one wearing masks. It does not appear that social distancing requirements were being respected, and it seems as though they were singing."

In her affidavit, Becker said she informed the church and its director before the Dec. 5 service that the tent was an "enclosed place" and therefore, the service would be subject to the restrictions on indoor services.

Despite the warning, she said, the service went ahead with "very few masks" and several other infractions of the Mandatory Order.

She also noted social media posts by Hutchings's wife. In a Nov. 20 Facebook post, Jamie Hutchings advertises that "church merch" would be available the next day. The post includes a picture of Jamie Hutchings wearing a T-shirt with the words, "My pastor went to prison for having church."

On Tuesday, the Attorney General of New Brunswick filed a motion with the Court of Queen's Bench to have Philip Hutchings, Jamie Hutchings, the church itself, and two directors of the church -- Dana and Cody Butler -- found in contempt.

That hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.