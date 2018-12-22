Data breach in Saint John's online parking payment system could've exposed personal information, city says

The City of Saint John has shut down its online system used to pay parking tickets after discovering a data breach that could have exposed customer names, addresses and credit card information.

The city learned of breach on Friday, and immediately contacted its service provider, CentralSquare Technologies, to investigate through a forensic analysis of the software, according to a city news release.

The city uses a third-party software product called Click2Gov from CentralSquare Technologies to provide customers with the ability to pay parking tickets through the city website. The city says the breach is from an unknown party to the Click2Gov software, which could have impacted a number of municipalities across North America.

Monitor financial accounts

The city's says its payment site has been shut down to prevent access until the city is confident that user information is safe.

The city recommends customers closely monitor their financial accounts and if any unauthorized activity is detected, promptly contact your financial institution.

City 'sincerely apologizes'

Anyone that feels they have been a victim of identity theft should file a police report with the local police force.

"The City of Saint John takes protection of our data systems very seriously and sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience this incident may have caused," the release says.