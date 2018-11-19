Mayor confirms commissionaire who made racist comment to business owner no longer working for city

A parking commissionaire who told an Arab business owner to come back when she's learned English will no longer be working with the city of Saint John, or any city until a further investigation is done.

Saint John mayor Don Darling said the commissionaire, who's employed by the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires through a third-party contract, will "no longer have any role with the city."

The Canadian Corps of Commissionaires confirmed he will not be reassigned while the organization conducts an internal investigation.

On Monday morning the commissionaire was writing a ticket for Yamama Zein Alabdin, who was parked in a loading zone. She tried to explain that she was unloading supplies for her restaurant, Mashawi Zein on Germain Street and would move the car shortly, but he still wrote her the $100 ticket.

As she continued trying to communicate with him in English and French, she said the commissionaire said "come back when you learn English," and walked away.

Mishelle Carson-Roy, the co-owner of a store across the street, said she was nearby and heard the exchange. She wrote a letter to the parking commission and posted it in Twitter because the city's website has been down because of a cyberattack. The tweet garnered a response from many people, including Darling.

In an interview Monday, Zein Alabdin said she wasn't expecting people's response to Carson-Roy's letter, and was thankful the city reversed the ticket. However, she said she didn't want to see the commissionaire to be fired or punished.

"I don't want anyone suffer because of me. What happened was shared everywhere but I don't want him to be hurt by this," she said. "I came to Canada in search of safety, and I don't want to see anyone be harmed."

Yamama Zein Alabdin and her family moved to Canada five years ago, and have opened two businesses in Saint John. (Submitted by Yamama Zein Alabdin)

Saint John spokesperson Lisa Caissie said the city takes "acts of racism and discrimination very seriously."

She said as a result of an investigation started Monday, the Parking Commission told The Canadian Corps of Commissionaires the contracted employee "can no longer perform duties on behalf of the City of Saint John."

The Corps complied, and is now conducting its own investigation, according to Bob Ferguson, CEO of the New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island division. He said any additional actions will be decided by the outcomes of that investigation.

"The comments made by the commissionaire are unacceptable by any measure," he said in an email.