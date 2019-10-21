2 federal offenders missing from Saint John halfway house

Ryan John Loeman, 29, is serving a nearly three-year sentence for robbery. (Saint John Police Force)

Saint John police are seeking the public's help in locating two federal offenders who have been at large from a local halfway house for about three weeks.

Ryan John Loeman, 29, and John Isaac Long, 30, are both wanted on Canada-wide warrants, said Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy.

"Do not approach either of these men," he cautioned in a news release Monday.

Loeman, who is serving his second federal sentence of two years, 11 months and 12 days for robbery, walked away from the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Carleton Street on Oct. 4.

He has two previous convictions for being unlawfully at large in 2012-13, while under supervision during his previous federal sentence, said Hennessy.

Loeman is described as being five feet 10 inches and about 200 pounds.

Long failed to return to Parrtown on Oct. 1.

He's serving a 29-month sentence for two counts of theft under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer and operating a vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer,

Long is described as being five feet 10 inches, about 180 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

John Isaac Long, 30, is serving a 29-month sentence for several offences, including theft. (Saint John Police Force)

Anyone who sees either of the offenders or has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Saint John police at 648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.crimenb.ca.

Asked why the public wasn't alerted sooner, Hennessy told CBC News the Saint John force and Corrections Canada "work together closely when an offender is reported missing to go over all possible locations where an offender may be."

"As we continue to search for any individual, there is a time frame when the public is asked for assistance."