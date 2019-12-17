Fire won't stop special renovation project in Saint John's north end

A special renovation project in Saint John's old north end is proceeding as scheduled despite a suspicious fire in the basement of the boarded-up building last weekend, says one of the people involved in fixing it up.

The fire at 96 Victoria St. burned most of two floor joists, the subfloor and a small hole in the wall, but it didn't cause any major structural damage, said Brent Harris, the founder of the Saint John Tool Library.

He suspects it was likely vandalism, describing the damage as "pretty minor."

"For us, this building is still very salvageable."

Last summer, the tool library, the Saint John Land Bank and ONE Change committed to renovating the vacant building together, hoping it would be a first step in easing the housing shortage in the city and sparking neighbourhood rejuvenation.

Since then, Harris said about 40 volunteers have "gutted" the building, facilitating the various structural and electrical inspections that needed to be completed.

"We know we need new insulation. We know we need new siding," he said. " We know we need a bunch of new windows, probably all new windows. But you know, the shell is in really good shape."

Harris said the floors don't sag, the roof is watertight and and the apartments are "huge," almost 1,000 square feet each.

He still firmly believes the building holds the most promise of roughly eight that are boarded up along Victoria Street to demonstrate the potential of "the new concept for development" behind the community partnership.

"One [that] doesn't rely on … millions of dollars of outside investment to then be put into something that needs to make a really substantial return to make it attractive to an investor," he said.

The fire burned through part of the floor and wall but didn't cause any major damage, said Brent Harris. (Submitted by Brent Harris)

"This is something where we're using different partners, we're trying to mobilize as many community assets as we can to see if there's a track here to save buildings like this that don't have necessarily the strongest business case."

The partners contend there are more than 50 structures in the old north end alone that could house people, but they have been neglected and need a lot of work to make them habitable.

Instead, many of the buildings are being left to sink further into disrepair, which has a negative impact on the neighbourhood, scaring away potential residents.

Harris said about 40 volunteers gutted the building last summer. (Submitted by Brent Harris)

Harris said he has heard some area residents comment that everyone would be better off if those buildings "just burned to the ground."

"So you kind of hear the frustration in people's voices having to live beside stuff like this, which is dangerous, which is an eyesore … and we feel for them."

He said the partners remain committed to the project. Fundraising efforts are ongoing and they hope to move it along "as fast as possible," he said.