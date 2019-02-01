Man in custody after armed standoff with police in north Saint John
Incident led to lockdowns at nearby school, daycare and nursing home
A man has been taken into custody following an armed standoff with Saint John police Monday that led to the closure of several north-end streets.
Jim Hennessy, the force's communications manger, said in a release late Monday night that officers, including the emergency tactical team and patrol services, were called to a home on Anglin Drive around 5 p.m. to negotiate with the man.
About 90 minutes later, a woman in the home was released to police.
The man was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. following a "peaceful resolution," Hennessy said.
No other details about the suspect were released, and there was no information about potential charges.
Several residents had to leave their homes, but no one was hurt.
Several streets including Anglin Drive, Sandy Point Road, Parks Street, Cranston Avenue and Thornborough Avenue were barricaded for about five hours Monday evening.
The incident led to lockdowns at nearby Princess Elizabeth School, a daycare and Rocmaura Nursing Home earlier in the day.
The school's twitter account reported it was on lockdown at 3 p.m. before stating it was lifted 30 minutes later. All students were safe, it said.
