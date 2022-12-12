Rainbow Park revealed as site of new K-8 Saint John school

The site of a new kindergarten-to-Grade 8 school for Saint John's central peninsula will be Rainbow Park, government officials announced Monday.

The school will accommodate about 450 students and replace the aging Prince Charles and St. John the Baptist/King Edward schools.

Rainbow Park is bordered by Charlotte, Broad, Sydney and St. James streets.

According to a news release from the Department of Education, the provincial government will spend more than $2 million in 2023-24 to support the continued planning, design and site preparation for the school.

It's unclear when construction will begin or when the long-awaited school will open. The department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

But in 2020, Rob Fowler, the Anglophone South district education council chair, said that once funding for site acquisition and land assembly was secured, it typically takes a year to break ground and then two years of construction.

This is a monumental project that will benefit residents for generations to come. - Donna Reardon, mayor

"So we're now at least four years away from moving kids into a new school and more likely five," he had said.

The proposed design for the school includes a gym and library that could be used outside school hours, and 5,000 square feet of community programming space, including program rooms, a community kitchen and shared offices.

"This is a monumental project that will benefit residents for generations to come," Mayor Donna Reardon said in a statement.

She noted the school was named by city council as a "top catalytic infrastructure project to spur growth."

HMFH Architects’ rendering of the 'community learning commons' in the planned school. The commons would combine the library, space for community gatherings and a cafeteria in a flexible and naturally lit environment for learning and programming, the architects say. (HMFH Architects)

The province rejected the project for several years but set aside funding in the 2022-23 capital budget for land acquisition.

The school will be built in the urban core and "will help revitalize and support one of Saint John's most diverse and fastest-growing neighbourhoods," Reardon said.

City officials did not immediately respond to questions about what will happen to Rainbow Park. It includes an accessible playground structure, a basketball court, washroom facilities, a community garden, as well as a memorial garden to Jacqueline Brewer, two, who died in her crib from neglect and dehydration in 1996.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn, speaking on behalf of Education Minister Bill Hogan, said it's important to invest in schools to ensure students receive the education they need to succeed.

"I very much understand the importance of this project and the positive impact it will have on the city and the students in the area," she said in a statement.