'Thought nothing of it:' Saint John man picks up diploma after 31 years
Troy Reynolds earned NBCC diploma more than three decades ago, but just picked it up last week
A Saint John man recently received his diploma from the New Brunswick Community College — 31 years after he earned it.
Troy Reynolds was taking a course in auto body repair and painting, which he completed and passed.
He then started working for Horizon Health, but figured when his diploma never showed up that his course didn't offer one.
"They did mail my credentials," said Reynolds. "I did get a transcript of my marks that had said that I was successful in the course and so I thought that was it.
"There was no diploma in the package ... I never thought nothing of it."
Reynolds said when graduation rolled around he was working and he'd have to take a day off to attend.
He thought they'd mail him a diploma and when it didn't show up didn't think much of it.
Three decades later ...
It was only while speaking not long ago with a neighbour who works for NBCC that he thought he might have missed out on something
"She said you better contact the school and and see what's going on," said Reynolds.
Last Friday, Reynolds contacted NBCC and sure enough he was entitled to a diploma that he never claimed.
"It was supposed to be $25 to make up another diploma, but the girls felt so bad for me that they gave it to me for free," he said.
The diploma, in a frame from the Dollar Store, now sits on the wall of his home next to his wife's diplomas.
Even though Reynolds now has a diploma in auto body repair, he doesn't plan to leave his job with Horizon Health anytime soon.
Still, at least he now has proof of his scholastic efforts.
"My son would always tease me when I would talk about cars," said Reynolds. "He'd say, 'Yeah, you don't have a certificate to back what you're saying up.' So now I do."
With files from Information Morning Saint John
