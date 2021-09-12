A motorcyclist was taken to hospital Saturday night after a collision involving a transit bus on McDonald Street, Saint John police say.

The accident happened around 6:50 p.m., according to a police media release.

Police have not disclosed the extent of the person's injuries, saying only that the person was transported to Saint John Regional Hospital.

Police did not say if anyone on the bus was injured.

Witnesses and those with security or dash-camera footage near the area are being asked to contact police at 506-648-3333.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, police say.