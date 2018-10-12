New owner will invest $3M in Saint John's Mitchell Apartments

A Moncton developer has started the reconstruction of a vacant 72-unit apartment complex in Saint John's north end and hopes to be renting some units as early as next summer.

"It's just got that challenge and that spunk of it," said Pierre Vautour, owner of of Viva Development, explaining why he will invest $3 million in the Mitchell Apartments.

Vautour said the deal closed near the end of September and demolition began soon after.

Pierre Vautour, owner of Viva Development, closed the deal to buy the Mitchell Apartments in late September. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Although the buildings had been vandalized since dozens of tenants were forced out near the end of August 2016, Vautour said he isn't feeling overwhelmed.

"I said, 'Well, I'll put my feet in and take a chance.'"

Vautour said he expects monthly rents will range from roughly $750 to $1,100 for apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms.

The Mitchell St. apartments have been sitting vacant since 2016 evictions. 0:41

"Our timing was good because we were just finishing up a bunch of work in Moncton," said Vautour, who already owns about 100 units in the Hub City.

"Six months ago, we probably wouldn't have touched [the Mitchell Apartments] because you've got to take time to be on site and really take care of it."

Construction has begun on the 72-unit complex, and the new owner hopes apartments will be available for rent next summer. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Vautour said the project has his full attention. He has rented an apartment nearby so he can supervise the job.

'We're trying to make homes for families in this area'

Matthew Rahn of KCC Contracting has been contracted to do the demolition, which includes ripping out the drywall and all the exterior windows.

"We're trying to make homes for families in this area," said Rahn.

"As you know, there are a lot of buildings in this city that aren't too far off this."

The last tenants were evicted after the Saint John County Condominium Corporation Number 13 filed for bankruptcy.

A few weeks into the work, Rahn said there's been no bad surprises and work is under budget.

"They were built in the early '50s so they have a lot of good timbers that will outstand a lot more new construction these days," said Rahn.

Matthew Rahn of KCC Contracting was hired to handle the demolition project. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"It's definitely a workable project."

Saint John Coun. John MacKenzie said it's an important boost for his ward.

"You can't have a complex that size deteriorating without affecting the community," he said.

So far, Vautour said he hasn't received any financial assistance or incentives from the city, but he said it would be nice to get some help.