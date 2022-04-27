Police won't release details about how missing Saint John teen was found

Saint John police say they won't release any details about how a missing 17-year-old was found Wednesday night after a three-day search.

Police want to respect the teen's privacy, force spokesperson Sean Rocca said Thursday.

"We are simply happy to report that he has been located," he said.

Police also asked people to remove photographs of the teen from social media.

"The Saint John Police can assure the public that there are no public safety concerns arising out of this investigation."

The 17-year-old was reported missing after he left Samuel de Champlain school in the city's north side on Monday afternoon.

The search intensified in the following days, with a ground search conducted Tuesday evening until just before midnight.

Police asked residents in the area to check any outbuildings on their property, and a team of investigators canvassed residences and searched shorelines in the area.

The search continued Wednesday until the teen was found.

In a news release, police said he was found at about 6:15 p.m, was treated by paramedics and returned home to family.

Police Chief Robert Bruce was quoted in the news release, thanking residents for their help.

"We are grateful to all our citizens for their genuine concern and to those who provided information that assisted us in the safe return of this young man to his family," Bruce said. "Thank you Saint John for making a difference."