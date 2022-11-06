Saint John Police search for missing 57-year-old swimmer

Saint John Police are searching for a 57-year-old man who went missing after going for a swim.

Police say the man went to the Digby Ferry Terminal area on Saturday.

The man is an avid swimmer but did not return home Saturday evening.

His belongings were later found on a beach in the area.

The police, Saint John Fire, the coast guard and Armed Forces started a search for the man late Saturday evening, which continued Sunday.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area where search efforts are ongoing.