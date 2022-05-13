Saint John police conduct secondary search for missing student

Saint John police continue to search for a 20-year-old student, who has been missing for 10 days.

They conducted a secondary search for Chi Thien Tran in the city's north end on Friday, around Parkwood Avenue and Thornbrough Street.

Tran, a post-secondary student who is also known as John, was last seen in the area of Parkwood Avenue on May 3, at around 11 p.m., and is known to frequent nearby Rockwood Park.

"The Saint John Police and his family are concerned for his well-being," Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said in a news release.

Police searched the Parkwood Avenue-Thornbrough Street area Friday and are asking area residents and business owners to check their properties and security video for any sign of Tran. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Police are asking anyone who lives or works in the area to check their properties and outbuildings, including any video surveillance footage.

He is described as being five foot three, 114 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, sometimes pulled into a ponytail at the top of his head.

He may be wearing a black jacket, jeans, black Adidas sneakers and carrying a black book bag.