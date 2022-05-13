Backpack of missing Saint John student from north end found on west side beach

Saint John police say a backpack containing the identification of a missing 20-year-old university student last seen in the north end has been found on the west side.

"There is evidence to believe that the backpack may have washed ashore," said Saint John Police Force spokesperson Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca. "That's about all we can provide at this point."

Chi Thien Tran, who is also known as John, has been missing since May 3, around 11 p.m., when he was seen in the area of Parkwood Avenue. He may have been carrying a black backpack, police said in their original missing person's report.

On Tuesday, shortly after 8 p.m., a resident walking on Bayshore Beach, near Sea Street, found a black backpack containing Tran's identification and called police, said Rocca.

This is the "most important discovery" in the investigation to date, he said.

"We're exploring kind of all possibilities. We're not, you know, jumping to any conclusions."

Officers searched the area but found no further evidence.

They're asking anyone who lives or works in the area or along the shorelines to search their properties and any available security video footage.

'Heightened' concern

"It is out of character for [Tran] to have been missing for this length of time, so that, in and of itself, is enough for the police and family to be concerned, obviously," said Rocca.

The discovery of the backpack has "obviously heightened the concern for everybody involved."

Investigators have received a number of tips from the public and are following up, he said.

A search of the Parkwood Avenue-Thornbrough Street area last Friday found no evidence, said Rocca. Police are asking area residents and business owners to check their properties and security video for any sign of Tran. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Last Friday, police conducted a secondary search in the Parkwood Avenue area, where Tran was last seen, but no evidence was found, said Rocca.

Tran lives in the north end with his family and attends the University of New Brunswick in Saint John. He is known to frequent Rockwood Park.

He is described as being five foot three and 114 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, sometimes pulled into a ponytail at the top of his head.

He may be wearing a black jacket, jeans and black Adidas sneakers.