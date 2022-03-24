Environmental upgrades to Saint John pulp mill could start this summer

Irving Pulp and Paper says it has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars modernizing its Saint John mill and is ready to spend $150 million more to reduce the mill's impact on the environment.

The company is proposing to build a new treatment operation that would further clean the effluent it discharges into the St. John River. That waste already meets tightened regulations introduced by Ottawa in the 1990s, says the company.

However, Canada's pulp and paper effluent regulations are going to tighten again, and Irving said this new system will be up to the task.

The project also fulfils a commitment that was made five years ago in court, after Irving Pulp and Paper was convicted of violating federal pollution laws by spilling effluent into the St. John River.

Promised upgrades to Saint John mill could start this summer, says JDI Duration 1:28 Less fresh water going in, cleaner waste going out, vows Irving pulp mill. 1:28

A water-use reduction system is also being proposed that would cut the mill's freshwater consumption by more than half.

Currently, the mill is a huge drawer of water from the Spruce Lake watershed.

It comes into the mill through an underground pipe at a rate of about 136,800 cubic metres per day.

"If you split the water into the water that we actually use versus the water that is there just to cool things, yes, the total water use today is very high," said Mark Mosher, vice-president of pulp and paper.

Residents in West Saint John were supplied with treated water from the Spruce Lake watershed until 2017. The watershed is now only used as a source of raw industrial water for Irving Pulp and Paper and N.B. Power. J.D. Irving's share of the annual bill is $3.5 million. (Roger Cosman/CBC News)

Saint John water commissioner Brent McGovern said the mill uses more than twice as much water as everyone else in the city combined.

"Looking back at 2020 water consumption data for the Irving Pulp and Paper mill, it consumed approximately 101 megalitres or 101 million litres per day," said McGovern. 'To put that into context, the entire city, looking at all residential, commercial and institutional users for that year, used about 46.5 million litres per day.'

Mosher said the water used for cooling isn't polluted. It just flows through the system.

Mark Mosher, vice-president of pulp and paper at Irving Pulp and Paper, says most of the freshwater drawn by the Saint John mill is used only as coolant. (Graham Thompson/CBC News )

One of the reasons the mill needs a cooling system is that it relies on micro-organisms to biologically treat its effluent. They thrive between 35 C and 37 C, but the effluent that comes out of the pulping process can be as hot as 60 C. It has to be cooled so the bacteria can do their work.

The new system's coolant would be drawn from the St. John River through pipes and a pumping station built on the riverbank. That water is described as brackish or salty, because of tidal influx from the Bay of Fundy.

"It's where the magic happens," said Renée Morais, director of environmental affairs. "It cuts down our [Spruce Lake] water usage by half."

Renée Morais, director of environmental affairs for Irving Pulp and Paper, explains at an open house this week how a new effluent treatment operation will clean the effluent discharged by the mill into the St. John River. (Graham Thompson/CBC News)

Morais was one of several Irving employees available Wednesday at an open house at St. Mark's United Church. Members of the public were encouraged to walk past several stations with visual aids designed to help them understand how the mill operates and what the upgrades would do.

Public consultation is part of the provincial government's environmental review process that begins with an environmental impact assessment, known as an EIA.

In this case, it's a 350-page report written by Matt Alexander, environmental scientist at Fundy Engineering.

He said the purpose of the EIA is to evaluate all potential impacts the project could have on the environment and identify ways to mitigate any negative outcomes.

Overall, he has concluded that the project should proceed as outlined because he it would benefit the environment.

Matt Alexander, environmental scientist with Fundy Engineering, wrote the 350-page environmental assessment for Irving Pulp and Paper. He recommends the project proceed as outlined because of benefits for the environment. (Graham Thompson/CBC News)

Promise made in court

In 2018, Irving Pulp and Paper pleaded guilty in provincial court to violating pollution prevention provisions of the federal Fisheries Act.

This followed several incidents in which "improperly treated and deleterious effluent" was released into the St. John River, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Because of the conviction, Irving Pulp and Paper was added to the Environmental Offenders Registry. It was also ordered to pay $3.5 million, one of the largest penalties to be levied in Canada for an environmental violation.

Irving was also directed to commit to constructing a new effluent treatment facility within the next five years.

Irving Pulp and Paper says its new treatment facility surpasses the commitment it made in provincial court in Saint John in 2018, after pleading guilty to violating federal pollution laws. (Roger Cosman/CBC News)

Company spokesperson Anne McInerney said the project now being proposed surpasses the company's original commitment.

"It goes well beyond that," she said. "The technology has changed so we were able to look at new and different options. We wanted to keep a relatively small footprint on our existing site and the technology allows for that now. And, we're well positioned should regulations change in the future."

CBC News asked Alexander what was in the effluent that went into the river between 2014 and 2016 and how the new systems would protect against future incidents.

"Those would have been spills," he said. "This system is designed so that it has the capacity to handle issues like that."

"So if there happened to be a spill, it would be collected and transferred to a special tank. Then over time, it would be put into the treatment system, so it's not a giant shock to the system. It's slowly put in there so the microbes can still survive and treat the substance."

The mill’s new treatment tanks would be built adjacent to Millford Road. The company says it will build landscaped berms to beautify the area. (Environmental Impact Assessment report)

Neighbourhood views

Irving said one of the first things that will happen if the project gets approved is a landscaping effort along Millford Road.

The company said it will build berms and plant them with greenery to minimize the view onto the site where the treatment tanks would sit.

"We'll make sure to get some good tall trees, six-foot trees, because people will likely have concerns during construction," said Mosher.

"We want to make sure that we can put a berm in there for any noise during construction and to beautify the area."

Members of the public attended an open house hosted by JDI on Wednesday. The public is invited to comment or direct questions about the project to Fundy Engineering or Irving Pulp and Paper through the company’s website. (Graham Thompson/CBC News)

Summer construction

At peak construction, the project is expected to employ at least 120 construction workers.

Most of those jobs would go to local trades, said Mark Fitzpatrick, director of engineering.

However, nothing can start without the approval of New Brunswick's minister of environment and local government, Gary Crossman.

"Ideally, if we got approval in 90 days, we would start construction of this facility this summer," said Mosher.

If that happens, Mosher said, the new systems could be operational in 2024.