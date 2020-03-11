Saint John Mayor Don Darling drops out of election

Saint John Mayor Don Darling has withdrawn from the upcoming municipal election.

"With deepest apologies to the people I have been proud to serve, my name will not be on the ballot on May 11, 2020," he announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The tweet linked to a blog post where Darling said, "something has not been right for [him]" since he announced last month he would seek a second term.

"This decision was not made as a result of one event, meeting, or social media exchange," Darling wrote. "It is the result of a collection of experiences in a very challenging job."

The role has "taken a toll on my family and on me personally," he said.

When Darling announced he would seek re-election, he said it was about finishing what he had started.

"A second term will allow us to work the plan we have in place, and then start to see the benefits for the community and region as a whole," he had said in a news release.

"This growth mindset is a journey we're on together. I'm committed to seeing it through, and I hope Saint John is too."

Darling was elected on May 9, 2016.