Saint John mayor defends move to suspend two councillors for supporting strikers

Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon says two councillors who are alleged to have supported striking workers crossed a "fine line" with their actions.

Councillors Joanna Killen and Brent Harris were stripped of their council committee duties at Tuesday night's council meeting, pending an investigation by an independent law firm into their conduct.

"If you want to talk to the people that you represent, that's fine. Go ahead and do that. But not during negotiations," said Reardon in an interview with Information Morning Saint John on Thursday.

Members of CUPE Local 486, which represents the city's administrative, clerical and support staff, have been on strike since Sept. 12 after talks broke down over pay.

In an interview with CBC News on Wednesday, councillors Killen and Harris defended their actions and said they were blindsided by the motion to limit their duties.

Killen said she supports the union's wage increase demands, while Harris said he spoke with strikers to better understand their position.

Saint John councillors Joanna Killen and Brent Harris have been suspended from a number of council duties pending the outcome of an investigation under the Code of Conduct bylaw. (CBC)

Reardon said council had already debated their offer to the striking members in a closed session. Once a decision was reached, council sent Brent McGovern, the city's chief administrative officer, with a team of negotiators to meet with the union.

"That's the side you are now on, that's it," Reardon said, adding that council deliberations before their decision were a "democratic process."

"Once any motion at council happens, no councillor has any legal ability to do anything other than follow the direction of that. That's what we signed up for, that's our job," Reardon said.

She pointed out Killen and Harris's posts on social media showing them meeting with striking workers and holding up picket signs.

"All those things demonstrate that they've taken a side on this different than what council as a team has agreed to do," Reardon said.

CUPE inside workers have been on strike since Sept. 12 when talks with the city over wage increases broke down. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Adding she herself has walked across the street to speak with striking workers, Reardon said it was just to say that she hopes a deal is reached soon and looks forward to welcoming them back to work.

Reardon said this is different from the two councillors' actions on social media, which she said is against the city's Code of Conduct that says members cannot use social media to criticize the public or other staff members.

"It's a fine line, but if I ... put pictures of myself holding the strike posters up and a fist, and I declare that I stand with labour… then I am not with the city's team," Reardon said.

WATCH | 'It feels like we're being punished for speaking out': 2 Saint John councillors stripped of committee duties Duration 1:30 Featured Video Saint John council has voted to relieve Joanna Killlen and Brent Harris of all committee duties while their conduct during a strike by city workers is investigated.

The complaint filed against Killen and Harris by a fellow councillor cites two sections of the Code of Conduct bylaw that deal with council solidarity, including one that states, "Once Council has adopted a resolution, Members of Council are expected to support the resolution and the work associated with carrying out this resolution."

Mayor says actions put city at risk

Reardon said if councillors are "working with" the opposing side during negotiations, "that's risky for the city because then you're not really sure inadvertently what information may be leaving one table to go to another table."

Reardon said an independent third party, a law firm, is investigating the complaint under the Code of Conduct bylaw. The city has asked the firm to expedite the review, hopefully to be delivered in a month, she said.

She said the councillors were elected and cannot be removed from their jobs, but the investigation can suggest that they are removed from committee positions or are docked pay for a certain time.

Reardon said invoking the code of conduct "has created division" on council, but that it is weighed heavily before being used.