Consultations begin on Saint John City Market revamp

Public consultation is beginning on the future of a Saint John landmark.

The city has engaged the firm that designed the award-winning Halifax Central Library to help chart a future for the 237-year-old City Market.

"The framework of the building, architecturally, is one of the masterpieces of the local area," said Kieron Hunt of FBM (Fowler Bauld & Mitchell) Architecture.

The Saint John City market is considered one of the "masterpieces" of local architecture. (Saint John City Market/Facebook)

What's being eyed for an update, he said, is what's inside the market and the way things are laid out.

"We know Saint John is evolving," said Hunt.

It may be time to incorporate contemporary elements, he suggested, to reflect newer trends — including demographics, as well as accessibility, equity, diversity and inclusivity.

An archival photo from the Saint John City Market. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick P171-23)

The plan for the future will pay homage to the market's "tremendous history," said city growth manager David Dobbelsteyn, noting its origin dates back to the city's founding.

"There will be some new things," Dobbelsteyn said, "but also some things that are the same."

"We want a balance that will appeal to everyone."

The city is hoping the outside firm can help identify what's working well elsewhere in Canada and the United States, he said.

The Halifax Central Library won a Governor General's architecture award in 2016. (Royal Architectural Institute of Canada)

F.B.M. won a Governor General's award for architecture for its design of the Halifax Central Library, which was guided by a lot of public consultation, according to the architect, and lauded by jury members as an "inviting, light and playful public space."

F.B.M. is working with a group out of North Vancouver, said Hunt, which owns, manages and operates "successful public markets," including the Lonsdale Quay Market and Victoria Public Market.

A rendering of a planned new food hall at the Lonsdale Quay Market in B.C. (Urban Quay North Development)

One feature being considered, he said, is flexible space to allow for rotating tenants, because markets are important business incubators.

Another is a focal point dining area, "because people like to walk around the market and see what people are eating."

It's all aimed at attracting a customer mix that includes tourists and locals.

"The motto of the industry," said Hunt, "is the residents don't like to go where the tourists are, but the tourists like to go where the locals are."

The Charlotte Street entrance to the Saint John City Market recently reopened after renovations. (Saint John City Market/Facebook)

Over the years the Saint John City Market has evolved to include more prepared foods and crafts and fewer vendors selling meat, fish, produce and other grocery items.

"I think there's consensus that it has to be a market for locals first," said Dobbelsteyn.

"That doesn't mean it's not going to be fantastic to visitors as well."

An interior shot of the Saint John City Market in the Christmas season of 2018. (Saint John City Market/Facebook)

To that end the city is also consulting with the cruise ship industry and the port, he said.

A volunteer steering committee made up of people from all walks of life has been set up to guide the new market plan, said Dobbelsteyn.

Public consultation will soon be launched online, he said, at Shape Your City Saint John.

A "pop-up drop-in" is planned for May 5 at the market, said Hunt. Another is planned for later in the summer to hear from more tourists.

The ideas gathered will be analyzed in the coming months, he said, and put into a strategic plan.

Dobbelsteyn hopes council will approve a five to 10 year plan for the market in the fall so work might begin next winter.