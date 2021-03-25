Tiny model by tiny hands brings big online draw for Saint John City Market

A Play-Doh and pipe cleaner reproduction of Saint John's City Market has enchanted people who've seen it being widely shared on social media.

But so far, local fame and accolades have not changed the nine-year-old artist who was found playing on her swing set Wednesday evening in the backyard of her Grand Bay-Westfield home.

"People are saying 'wow' and other things," said Jaelyn Clark, speaking to the CBC.

The project was assigned as part of New Brunswick's Heritage Fair program, which is open to students across the province.

Jaelyn presented her model last Thursday to her classmates at Inglewood School.

She said the other kids also had interesting themes, including a write-up on French fries.

Project support was provided by Jaelyn's mother.

The model brought lots of online attention to the market when it shared photos of it on its Facebook page. (Submitted by Janel Clark)

"Jaelyn's very crafty," said Janel. "We wanted to find something that she could make with her hands."

"And one of our favourite places to go is the city market, so we thought what better place for her to learn about the history of the city?"

Jaleyn says the most common question she gets is how did she make the little people?

"Like this," said Jaelyn, rolling the modelling material into a ball for a head and then attaching a flat piece for the hair.

Unforeseen production problems did come up.

For example, Janel didn't know the clay would take three days to cure before Jaelyn could draw on faces and clothes.

"Yeah, that was a surprise," said Janel. "We were gluing things on the day before it was due but it got done."

It was Janel who took the photos that were then posted on the City Market's Facebook page.

"I was so jazzed to see them," said City Market manager Andrew MacDonald.

Grade 3 student sees Facebook stardom with her Saint John City Market model CBC News New Brunswick 2:29 Jaelyn Clark has become the new face of the Saint John City Market’s Facebook page after creating a 3D model of the historic site for a heritage project at Inglewood Elementary School in Grand Bay-Westfield. 2:29

Large publicity from little market

For the past few days, he's been watching the online analytics.

"We've reached more than 41,000 people with this post," said MacDonald.

"We've had more than 8,000 engagements. This would be people who are sharing or liking or clicking, you know, taking a more active look at the photos and hitting like."

"We've also had more than 130 really, really, positive, wonderful comments.

"I would argue it's the largest post that we've ever had."

The Clarks say some of the City Market vendors took an interest in helping Jaelyn learn the history of the market, and she got lots of encouragement from painter Linda Cooke.

CBC asked Jaelyn to give a little tour inside the model, using a tiny camera.

She walked it up and down the aisles, pointing out the details of the miniature stalls.

The model of the Saint John City Market has received more than 40,000 views online. (Submitted by Janel Clark)

"Here's some people getting something from the Shawarma Hut," she said.

"Over here is my dad and [my seven-year-old sister] Luella, they're trying to get some vegetables.

"Right here, Mummy is looking for some wreaths and there's some T-shirts behind her."

"And over here is the Baking Stone, where we get our treats."

Positive online comments

Janel says she felt somewhat concerned when she realized how much attention the project was getting.

"Because people can be mean on the internet.," she said.

"But every single comment has been extremely positive and I've been able to share them with Jaelyn and not have to shield her from anything."

Her father Darren says he played the role of outside observer most of the time.

There were days when he came home from work to find pieces of the project scattered all over the kitchen counter.

There were also times, he joked, when he had to be the peacemaker.

"There were days when she didn't want to do it," said Janel.

Writing excerpts for the Bristol board was the least fun, apparently.

Model appeals to the familiar

Darren says he's heard from friends in Halifax who saw the photos and wondered if they could make out Pete's Frootique.

"It depicts something we all know," said Darren, trying to make sense of why the model has been such a hit.

For the family, he said, visits to the market are a regular activity, something they've been doing together since the girls were in strollers.

The Saint John City Market is a mainstay for Jaelyn and the rest of her family. (Steven Webb/CBC)

"It started out as something we could do in the winter time. They were young and we wanted them to walk. We were teaching them to walk.

"And then it just became routine and routine became friendships," he said.

When asked what will become of the mini market, Darren said he wasn't sure.

"We were talking about that, we were talking about just putting it away for a while," he said.

"Yeah, I don't know. There's a lot of things we have gotten rid of, over the years."