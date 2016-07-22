Saint John man sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing his landlord

Mark Andrew Carty of Saint John has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing Tammy Boratynec six years ago.

Carty pleaded guilty in May to manslaughter, admitting he fatally stabbed the 43-year-old mother. Her body was found outside an east side apartment on July 17, 2016.

"The crime here was horrific," Justice Kathryn Gregory told the court as she delivered the sentence Wednesday afternoon.

"While I find remorse is inherent in Mr. Carty's guilty plea and in his words to the court, that finding is somewhat tempered by the fact that Mr. Carty did not come forward acknowledging his guilt until some six years after the death of Ms. Boratynec," she said.

"This delay caused added trauma to the family."

Amanda Boratynec, Tammy's daughter, was present with her fiancé for the sentencing hearing. Amanda kept her head on her fiancé's shoulder as they both wiped away tears.

Gregory read a section of Amanda's victim impact statement that called Tammy a light for many people.

"She wasn't there for both graduations, she won't be there at our wedding, and she won't be there for the milestones her grandchild will have," she read. "And I will go through my life with big pieces missing where she should have been."

"No reparation will come in her lifetime for the tragic loss of her mother," Gregory added.

Crown prosecutor Jill Knee recommended 12 years in prison, with credit for time in remand. Defence lawyer James McConnell argued for a 7½-year sentence with remand credit.

Gregory called the Crown's recommendation too high, and the defence's too low.

"This was not a near-accident case, nor was it at the other extreme being a near-murder, although, it is certainly closer to near-murder than it is mere accident," she said.

She noted that the crime of manslaughter carries a broad range of sentences from a maximum of life imprisonment to one of probation only.

Carty will serve 10 years in prison, less 564 days for time already spent in custody.

The agreed facts

Reading through facts that influenced her decision, Gregory said Boratynec had rented a room to Carty in her Melrose Street apartment for less than two months before he killed her.

She said the two didn't know each other before living together and were not in a romantic relationship.

In the early morning of July 17, 2016, Gregory said, the two got into an argument that resulted in Boratynec evicting Carty. She called the Saint John police who arrived and drove Carty to a friend's apartment.

When dropped off, Gregory said, Carty walked back to Boratynec's home and climbed through his former bedroom window.

"He did so not to confront Ms. Boratynec but to retrieve some belongings and ultimately his bicycle that was outside the premises," she said.

At this point, Gregory said, Boratynec entered the bedroom and saw Carty, who grabbed a knife from the top of a dresser and stabbed her five times in the chest. Boratynec ran outside and collapsed in the driveway.

"Mr. Carty followed Ms. Boratynec outside and, realizing the wounds were fatal, got on his bicycle, taking the knife with him, and left the scene. He disposed of the knife in a nearby dumpster."

Gregory noted that Carty was disadvantaged by his upbringing, with a violent, alcoholic and emotionally distant father. He is the youngest of 14 children and has described himself as the "black sheep" of the family.

Although Gregory said Carty was always the main suspect in the investigation, police didn't charge him until last year, when he was arrested for a second time in connection with Boratynec's death.

He had been questioned by police shortly after Boratynec's body was found, although he refused to provide a statement.

Police were able to elicit a confession from Carty during an undercover investigation in 2021. Carty was then charged with second-degree murder.

Carty was facing a jury trial but pleaded guilty May 22 to manslaughter.