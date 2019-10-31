2 men charged with manslaughter in Saint John granted bail

A Saint John courtroom was packed with dozens of family and friends Thursday as two Rothesay men were released on bail after being charged with manslaughter in the weekend death of a 59-year-old man.

Police found Mark Baker injured and unconscious at the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets in Saint John at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition and died the following day.

Baker, a longtime railway worker, was married with two adult children.

His obituary describes him as a man with a true sense of adventure who loved travelling and mountain biking,

His funeral will take place in Saint John on Saturday.

Garett Edward Johnston, 22, and Gordon Mitchell McMillan, 23, will live under curfew with their families.

They were sombre on Thursday, looking down for the most part while standing side by side in the prisoner's docket.

The crowded public gallery was silent during the brief court proceeding, despite the presence of supporters for both the victim and the accused.

Johnston and McMillan were released under several conditions, including orders not to consume alcohol or drugs or have contact with each other or eight other people.

The two men's homes are barely a block apart in the suburban Saint John community.

They are scheduled to return to court Dec. 6, when they are expected to enter pleas.