Man found injured in uptown Saint John dies

A 59-year-old man who was found injured and unconscious in uptown Saint John over the weekend has died, police announced Monday.

The major crime unit continues to investigate, Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in a news release.

The man was discovered by police at the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

He was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital and was listed in "serious condition," Hennessy had said.

The man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, he said.

No information about the nature of the man's injuries has been disclosed.

His name has not been released.

Hennessy declined to say whether police found the man after receiving a 911 call or while out on patrol.

"That is all we have at this time," he said in an email.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Saint John police at 648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).