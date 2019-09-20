Saint John man shot on Family Day, police asking for information

A Saint John man was shot in the uptown on Family Day Monday.

A 21-year-old man came to the Saint John Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound, Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said. The hospital called police at around 6 p.m.

The shooting happened in the area of Waterloo Street and Brunswick Drive, Hennessy said.

He couldn't say when the shooting happened, whether there were any witnesses, how the man got to the hospital or how serious his injuries are.

A police news release said the man is in stable condition.

Hennessy said the major crimes unit is investigating the shooting and police were in the area Monday night with the dog unit.

"If anyone has any information they might be able to share with us, we encourage them to give us a call," he said.

Residents can call the police force at 506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Hennessy said police have no suspects but don't believe there is a danger to the public.