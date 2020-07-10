RCMP looking for person of interest in homicide of Saint John man

RCMP investigators are calling the death of a 29-year-old Saint John man a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Nathan Gallant, who was found lying "badly injured" with stab wounds on Wednesday at about 6:40 p.m.

Police said they are looking to speak to "a person of interest" in the case, according to a news release issued on Friday afternoon.

Investigators would like to speak with 20-year-old Tyler Gamblin of Saint John.

The release describes him as being about five feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds, with a slim build. He has brown eyes, and brown hair that is shaved shorter on the sides.

Gamblin, 20, of Saint John is about five feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. (RCMP)

Gallant was found lying on the side of the road along Route 825 in Fairfield, which is considered part of the scenic route along the coast between Saint John and St. Martins.

He was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital, about 40 kilometres to the west, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit at 1-888-506-7267.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.