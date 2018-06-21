Saint John man charged with making child pornography

A 36-year-old man from Saint John has been charged with making and accessing child pornography.

Patrick Kingsley Knowles was charged with one count of making child pornography and one count of accessing it, New Brunswick RCMP said in a statement.

He was arrested in September 2017. A cellphone was seized and later analyzed after a search warrant was executed.

Knowles is currently in custody on an unrelated matter.

The offences are alleged to have occurred during the summer of 2016. The New Brunswick RCMP Internet Child Exploitation unit began an investigation in August 2016 after receiving information from a United Kingdom policing agency.