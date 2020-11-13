$6,000 worth of liquor stolen from transport truck

Saint John police are seeking the public's help after someone stole nearly $6,000 worth of hard liquor from a parked transport truck.

The theft occurred at the Armour Transportation Systems property on Marsh Street on the evening of Oct. 25 or the early morning hours of Oct. 26, force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said on Friday.

He could not say what types of liquor were lifted or whether the truck was locked.

It's unclear whether there's any security video of the culprit or culprits in action.

No other information is being released at this time, said Hennessy.

The major crime unit is investigating.

Anyone who was in the area at the times in question and noticed anything suspicious is asked to call 648-3333.