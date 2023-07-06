Content
Saint John's Lily Lake, Tucker Park closed for swimming after high samples of E. coli collected

With another warm day predicted for Friday, Saint John residents might be looking for a place to go for a dip. But the City of Saint John is telling people not to plan for a swim at Tucker Park or Lily Lake.

Further testing will be done early next week

A beach in the background with a signpost in the foreground that reads "WARNING | this area is not safe for swimming." A swimming symbol with a red cross through it follows the text. Below the symbol, the above statement is repeated in French.
A file photo of a sign at Tucker Park, warning swimmers to avoid the water. The swimming area was closed as of Thursday, along with Lily Lake, because of a high sample of E. coli. (Submitted)

With another warm day predicted for Friday, Saint John residents might be looking for a place to go for a dip. But the City of Saint John is telling people not to do it at Tucker Park or Lily Lake.

Both locations recently had water tests done by Public Health that indicated a high sample of E. coli bacteria, according to a news release from the city Thursday afternoon.

Signs have been posted at the sites to tell people not to swim. Lifeguards will also remain at Lily Lake to advise visitors about the closure, the release said.

It said further testing will be done early next week, but both locations will be closed to swimmers until deemed safe by health officials.

