Saint John's Lily Lake, Tucker Park closed for swimming after high samples of E. coli collected

With another warm day predicted for Friday, Saint John residents might be looking for a place to go for a dip. But the City of Saint John is telling people not to do it at Tucker Park or Lily Lake.

Both locations recently had water tests done by Public Health that indicated a high sample of E. coli bacteria, according to a news release from the city Thursday afternoon.

Signs have been posted at the sites to tell people not to swim. Lifeguards will also remain at Lily Lake to advise visitors about the closure, the release said.

It said further testing will be done early next week, but both locations will be closed to swimmers until deemed safe by health officials.