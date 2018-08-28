'It gives me a good feeling': Free haircuts at Saint John library go a long way

Being helpful is always in fashion — at least that's what hairdressers offering free haircuts at the Saint John Free Public Library believe.

There, people could drop by between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday and get a haircut by students of Eastern College for free.

And while the event at the library in Market Square was open to anyone, organizers hoped to attract those most in need of haircuts.

"It might be nothing for us, but for someone who can't afford groceries, that's really important for them," said Courtney Pyrke, who works with the library. "To get their haircut and feel like a productive member of society."

"I think it goes a long way," said Clarence Armstrong, master barber at Eastern College.

Courtney Pyrke, the community services librarian, says a haircut can make a big difference to someone who can't afford one. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

For those who sometimes feel neglected, who aren't cared for enough, simple services go a long way, he said.

Eastern College has gone into nursing homes and worked with people who have special needs.

"Just by offering a haircut, it makes a big difference in their lives," Armstrong said.

Idea came from Chicago​

Pyrke said she first learned about the idea of using libraries as a venue to give haircuts to people from inner cities in a news story about the Chicago Public Library.

She believes the idea is just one of many ways libraries are trying to evolve to meet the demands of their communities.

In her personal time, she does volunteer work with people who are homeless, she said.

"I just saw the need for it."

George Hebert, another regular at Eastern College, says not having to pay for a haircut helps him out. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

For some of the men at the library, this wasn't their first time getting cuts from the students.

Neil McIntyre comes to the library to work on his reading and writing skills but has been using the college's services for years.

"It makes me feel good," he said.

"I like to dress up a little bit. It gives me a good feeling inside."

Barbers benefit too

Armstrong said it's a two-way street. While his students have plenty of experience practising their trade, events like this provide them two major benefits.

"The first is gaining the experience of interacting with the community," he said. "Being able to cut people of different ages and ethnicities."

Clarence Armstrong, master barber supervising the students, says offering a service can go a long way toward helping people (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The second is the camaraderie his barbers forming, learning how to work as a unit.

Overall, he hopes people in-need use the service his students are providing.

"We're just trying to offer a hair service to help them look a little bit better," Armstrong said.

The event will be held again on Sept. 4.