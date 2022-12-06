Saint John councillors meet for moments to OK land for mysterious provincial project
No word on the who, what or when of the project slated for mystery parcel of land
In a special meeting that lasted less than three minutes on Tuesday, Saint John councillors approved a land assembly for a provincial project — without sharing any details about the nature of it.
A land assembly is when a government combines multiple parcels of land to create a larger parcel.
"All I can say is that we are trying to assemble some land for a special project," Mayor Donna Reardon told reporters after the meeting.
"And that we wanted to get this done, expedited, before the end of the year. So we had a special meeting to get it organized. And that's it."
The land assembly was the only item on the agenda for the quick meeting.
"I really don't want to say anything about any of this," Reardon said. "Because the City of Saint John is only a piece of all of these projects that we're doing."
Asked if the project involves the New Brunswick Museum, Reardon said no.
"You could give me all the list of projects and I'll have to say no to all of them," she said.
City should be more transparent, says political scientist
Donald Wright, a professor of political science at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, said the city owes citizens more of an explanation.
"If I were a [Saint] Johner I'd be upset, and if it happened in Fredericton, I'd be upset," Wright said. "But as a New Brunswicker, I'm upset. If this is local governance, then we're in big trouble."
Wright said a lack of transparency can impact political engagement.
"Why can't they be honest with people, treat people like adults? And then they turn around and wonder 'Why are citizens so cynical? Why don't citizens vote?' Well, it's because you do things like this."
Wright added that decisions like this can cause people to lose faith in political institutions.
"People learn not to trust their governments because their governments aren't accountable, aren't transparent, don't explain things," he said.
When the project will be revealed is unclear
Asked if she had a timeline as to when more information about the project will be shared, Reardon said no.
"I'm not setting the timelines on when this is, when this will be organized, because there's a couple of components to it."
At the Nov. 28 council meeting, councillors entered an agreement to purchase and sell two parcels of land to the province. Reardon said those purchases were unrelated to the land assembly approved Tuesday.
