Mall's move of bus stop to more distant spot angers seniors, people with disabilities

The City of Saint John says it will work with Lancaster Mall on the accessibility problems created when the mall moved a bus stop relied on by people with disabilities to a more distant spot to satisfy the gym that had become a new tenant.

The change in location has provoked people who use the bus to demand the city build more accessibility requirements into the rules for private property and transit developments.

"They want people to ride their bus, but they're doing everything backward," said Martine Moris, a frequent user of Saint John Transit.

Strathallen, the mall operator, moved the bus stop Nov. 4 from in front of a mall entrance to a place closer to the front of the parking lot.

You would think people going to a gym could do the few extra steps if they're going to work out anyhow. - Shelley Petit, New Brunswick Coalition of Persons with Disabilities

Five days later, after a negative reaction from transit users, the city said it would "work with the Lancaster Mall property owner to ensure that their recently relocated bus stop meets standards for public accessibility."

The new shelter is mostly exposed to the elements, with a walking width that might not accommodate all walking or transportation aids, such as wheelchairs.

Moris, who is visually impaired, is one of many seniors who frequent the mall for grocery shopping, banking and other errands.

She said she was never alerted about the change in the bus stop until it happened, and feels the change is discouraging others from using the service.

"They're not gonna get any people like that."

A change in tenant

Nathalie Logan, communications officer with the City of Saint John, said the bus stop was moved "to meet the lease requirements" of a new tenant.

According to the Lancaster Mall website, the new tenant is Planet Fitness, a detail that made the move of the bus stop even more perplexing to the New Brunswick Coalition of Persons with Disabilities.

"I don't quite get why they had to move a bus stop to accommodate people going to a gym," said coalition chair Shelley Petit. "You would think people going to a gym could do the few extra steps if they're going to work out anyhow.

"Whereas people who are visually impaired, mobility impaired those extra two, three minutes for a walk can be a long way."

The mall owner, Strathallen, was contacted multiple times for comment but did not respond.

Shelley Petit, the chair of the New Brunswick Coalition for People with Disabilities, has multiple chemical sensitivity. According to Petit, the condition makes her spend most of her time at home. (Submitted by Shelley Petit)

The addition of a few hundred metres in walking distance will significantly impact a vulnerable person's ability to get to the mall safely, Petit said.

"In the winter, once the snow starts and the ice is out, that parking lot is treacherous on a good day," said Petit. "It's not if somebody falls and gets hurt, it's when.

"I'm very fearful of this. And at that point, it's too late to then make the change."

Mall can choose location

According to Ian Fogan, the Saint John transit director, the modifications the mall made for the bus stop did not require a building permit.

"The city has no formal agreement with Lancaster Mall, just a verbal that they [Lancaster Mall] will provide the facilities," Fogan wrote in an email statement. "It has always been understood that it is their facility as they paid for and designed it. The City uses it as it is a central location and in the best interest for Transit users."

All costs for demolition, design and construction were covered by the Lancaster Mall property owner, Fogan said.

Petit said that no matter what, the city's mandate is to provide safe, reliable and accessible public transit to the community.

"It's the city bus stop," she said. "They just went from one extreme to the other with no notice, which may be legal, but it's not how we operate."

No heads-up for city

Councillor-at-large Brent Harris said he was contacted several times by different residents who complained about the change in the bus stop.

"Council received no information and as far as I know, there was no heads-up that they received on what the outcome would be," he said.

Saint John councilor at large Brent Harris says he's heard from many residents about the change in bus stop at Lancaster Mall. He's told the New Brunswick Coalition of People with Disabilities that he'll do what he can to address its concerns. (City of Saint John)

Harris said because the city did not have to require the mall get permission for the project, the onus is on the private property owners to consult with stakeholders.

"I guess the question for them is, did they care to consult their customers, and a major part of our city who uses that, before moving it? And it looks to me like the answer was no."

Petit said it's ultimately up to the city to make sure accessibility safeguards are present throughout construction and development bylaws, especially in relation to public transit.

"The city should have been involved in the decision to make a proper bus stop that is accessible to transit users."

But no matter who is to blame, Petit said, development must still be informed by accessibility standards in the National Building Code. Whether this happened with mall's bus stop is not immediately apparent, she said.

City expects improvement soon

The city said any required adjustments to the stop will be carried out "as quickly as possible."

"The city is collaborating with the property owners to improve the infrastructure including the possible use of a Saint John Transit shelter," Fogan said.

The mall owner has also agreed to consult with an advisory committee on accessibility issues.

Petit said transit accessibility and the lack of internal communication at city hall are among the issues raised by her group before a legislature committee looking at accessibility legislation.

To see this happen shortly after the late-August meeting is disappointing, she said.

"Had this happened prior to this build, we would not be having this conversation today."