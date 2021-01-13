Remains identified as missing Saint John man Kyle LeBlanc

Skeletal remains found in a wooded area Friday belong to Kyle LeBlanc, police say.

The Saint John man had been missing since December 2020. He was last seen in the Lakewood Heights area on the city's east side, in the same area where his remains were found by a hiker Friday.

In a news release Tuesday night, police spokesperson Sean Rocca said LeBlanc, 32, was identified through dental records.

"The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of his death," Rocca said. "No further details will be released at this time."

Police and ground search and rescue conducted extensive search operations in the Lakewood Heights area in March, April and May of 2021 but did not find anything.

On Sunday, search parties found more human remains about 100 metres from the first remains found, but police have not said if both belong to LeBlanc or just the ones found Friday.

Rocca thanked the public for their help with the search.

"The Saint John Police sends our condolences to the family and friends of Kyle Leblanc at this most difficult time," he said.

LeBlanc's family had not given up searching for him since his disappearance, conducting search parties and offering a reward for any information.

On Monday they said they were waiting for the identification and it would be bad news whether the remains were his or not.