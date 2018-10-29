Saint John Jewish community pays tribute to Pittsburgh shooting victims

Members of Saint John's Shaarei Zedek Synagogue lowered their flag to half-mast Monday and said a prayer for the victims of Saturday's shooting in Pittsburgh.

"We grieve along with those in Pittsburgh that have lost loved ones, dear ones," said Norman Hamburg, past president of the city's Jewish congregation.

Norman Hamburg is the past-president of the Jewish congregation at the Shaarei Zedek Synagogue in Saint John. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

"And we grieve with the world, really … those who believe in freedom of worship, freedom of speech, freedom to live a life that is not so susceptible to hatred."

Robert Bowers, 46, was charged Saturday with 30 state crimes and 29 federal counts, including hate crimes.

According to a police affidavit, Bowers told an officer that he "wanted all Jews to die."

Hamburg fears the political climate in the United States has become increasingly divisive in the past three years.

"It's just a sign that we must show more love and compassion for those who are not just like us," he said.

A woman stands at a memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Susan Isaacs Lubin said she was distraught all weekend and can't get the victims out of her mind.

She was particularly touched by the deaths of two brothers in their 50s — David and Cecil Rosenthal.

Reports indicated both men had been attending services at the Tree of Life synagogue since they were boys and were living in a community home and receiving services for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Another victim was 97-year-old Rose Mallinger.

"And for her to be killed in that manner … it just tears your heart apart," said Lubin.

The Canadian flag at the Shaarei Zedek Synagogue in Saint John was lowered to half-mast to honour the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Lubin said she feels her faith deeply and takes the attack personally.

Still, she said, she doesn't feel threatened in Saint John.

The city's Jewish community has dwindled in recent decades but still has its place, she said.

"I think the Jewish community is respected in Saint John."

Friday's regular service at the synagogue on Leinster Street will further remember the 11 victims in Pittsburgh.

Lubin said it will be open to anyone and the details of the service are still being worked out.