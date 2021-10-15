Inmate on the loose in Saint John after jail escape
Terrance Smith, 46, escaped from Saint John Regional Correctional Facility on Thursday around 11:30 p.m.
Saint John police are looking for an inmate who escaped from the jail Thursday night.
Terrance Smith, 46, escaped from a "temporary housing unit" at the Saint John Correctional Facility around 11:30 p.m., Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Corrections staff only discovered Smith was missing Friday morning and called police, he said.
Smith is serving a sentence for several charges including, assaulting a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
Police responded to the jail on Old Black River Road at 11:34 a.m.
Hennessy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why police waited until 2:50 p.m. to notify the public an inmate is on the loose.
Smith was last seen wearing the standard-issued orange top and pants along with a navy coat.
He's described as being approximately five feet nine inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair and a beard.
Anyone who sees Smith or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 648-3333. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
The major crime unit is investigating.
