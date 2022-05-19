Saint John taxi fares jump 50%, first increase in six years

With the cost of almost everything rising in recent months, Frankie Kasirye said he and fellow cab drivers in Saint John were barely hanging on.

That's why last week's increase in cab fares in Saint John is such welcome news.

Saint John councillors gave third and final reading to bylaw changes that increased fares for the first time in six years — from $1.10 to $1.65 per kilometre.

The price of gas during that time, for example, has more than doubled. And the cost of everything else has also gone up, said Kasirye.

"Peace of mind. That's what most of us were looking for. Because now you could go out and work and make sure your gas is going to be paid, your insurance is going to be taken care of, and the repairs."

He said many cab drivers were putting in 15-hour days just to stay afloat.

Saint John cabbie Frankie Kasirye is grateful to the city for increasing fares. He says drivers have barely been hanging on. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In Saint John, there's an initial fee of $5 for the first 67 metres, after which the per-kilometre rate kicks in. In 2016, drivers asked the city to increase that rate to $1.65, but only received $1.10.

Drivers made their case to the city's transit commission again in May. They said times have been tough for the last few years, with many drivers leaving the industry. At that meeting in May, the commission was prepared to recommend $1.40, but after hearing from several cab drivers, members ended up recommending council raise the rate to at least $1.65.

Low-income hardest hit

Low-income Saint Johners will be disproportionately affected by the increase, said Randy Hatfield, executive director of the Human Development Council of Saint John.

"If you're on a fixed income or a low income, that puts taxi fares out of reach for a local budget. And you compound that with limited public transit options and all of a sudden you have cohorts of the population that can't get around in your community," said Hatfield.

"If you're on a fixed income and you're already struggling to meet housing costs, increased food costs, we now add transportation to that list and things become unaffordable."

Many seniors are already finding it difficult to make ends meet, said Linda Nickerson, executive director of the Seniors' Resource Centre of Saint John.

"It's going to affect seniors for sure," she said. "Because a lot of seniors do not drive and depend on cabs. It just eats away at the money that they do have."

Kasirye said cab drivers are sympathetic to low income passengers — everyone from students to senior citizens on fixed incomes. But, he said, if drivers aren't able to stay in business, then they're unable to provide taxi services to those who need it.