Saint John program acts as matchmaker between international students and employers

The Saint John Newcomers Centre has come up with a new program to help international students find jobs after graduation.

Mohamed Bagha, the managing director of the centre, said the program works as a bridge between international students and employers, with a big emphasis on matching skills.

"We do a skills assessment so when we are placing international students to a position, they are successful in those positions," he told Shift N.B. "It is a good thing both for the employer as well as for the newcomer."

A New Brunswick Multicultural Council study found that 81 per cent of international students want to remain in the province, but fewer than 25 per cent can find suitable jobs. Bagha said he hopes this is one way to a address this low percentage.

"People move to a community in the Saint John region for opportunity, but we need to connect them to opportunity to our fullest ability," he said.

Bagha says the program can teach students about the Canadian workplace and provide cultural sensitivity training and immigration information to employers. (Submitted by Mohamed Bagha)

Bagha said one of the major challenges is a lack of cultural training, or students lacking knowledge of Canadian workplace culture.

The goal is to create a structured employment plan that starts while international students are still in the classroom, he said, to give them academic guidance, career development resources, mentorship programs and practical training opportunities.

The newcomer centre is co-ordinating the program, acting as the middle person between employers and students.

"It is much easier for [students] to stay, and it's much cheaper for the employer to hire talent right in the community," he said. "Recruitment can be a very expensive thing."

Bagha also said if employers are looking for support, wanting to know what type of process they should use and how to integrate international students into the labour market, the program is there to help.

Employers may need cultural sensitivity training, and the students may need training about the what's expected of them in a Canadian workplace.

The Saint John program is a local version of a provincial program announced in January.

The Study and Succeed in New Brunswick program is funded for three years with about $500,000 from federal and provincial agencies. At the announcement, Arlene Dunn, Opportunities N.B. minister, said growing the province's population is essential to addressing increasing workforce needs and making New Brunswick more diverse and inclusive.