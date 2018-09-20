House fire breaks out in Saint John's north end

Firefighters in Saint John are battling a house fire in the north end of the city early Thursday morning.

Platoon Chief Barry Oickle with the Saint John Fire Department, said firefighters responded to the house fire shortly after 4 a.m. The house is located at 177 Main St.

Oickle said heavy flames and smoke were coming from the second floor of a three-storey building. He said the fire eventually spread and heavy flames could be seen from the roof of the building.

"The roof has basically been burned off," he said.

Oickle said there were was nobody inside the building when the fire broke out.

Meanwhile, acting Sgt. Sarah Hobbs with the Saint John Police Force, said the house is under renovation.

Emergency responders are reminding the public to avoid driving over hoses while firefighters try to put the fire out. (Elke Semerad/CBC)

The building next door was also evacuated due to a power cut.

Police are asking drivers to stay away from the blocks of Main and Metcalf streets, near Elgin Street. Hobbs is also reminding drivers to avoid driving over hoses, as firefighters are battling the blaze.

Fire crews are still at the house fire.