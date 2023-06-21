Once-beautiful Saint John home now called a 'blight' on the neighbourhood

A pair of slippers sit at the corner of the room beside a perfectly made bed. The table is set. An ordinary scene in an ornate house in Saint John's old north end.

But the only available light comes through the windows, and the clock is stuck at 1:29.

That's because the power has been cut off at 80 Main St., the only empty house on the block.

"Everybody loves this house and everybody knows this house," said Carrie Stevenson, a Saint John resident who runs a website about the city's historic properties.

The Queen Anne-style house was built in 1899 for local druggist Robert Barnes Travis.

The architect, G. Ernest Fairweather, designed prominent public buildings all over southern New Brunswick, including the former Carnegie library building that is now the Saint John Arts Centre, the L.P. Fisher Library in Woodstock and the former engineering building at UNB in Fredericton.

The house now sits neglected in a state of disrepair.

Neighbours want to see the house saved. But despite their best hopes, the story of 80 Main is an illustration of how an elusive owner and a vacant house can be lost to a bureaucratic process that leaves neighbours dealing with the consequences.

From family home to an absent owner

Norman McLeod knew this house well. His parents moved into the place in 1967.

He describes his father, a house painter by trade, as a good "do-it-yourselfer" who always kept the exterior top-notch.

A room frozen in time. An interior photo taken by a city inspector during an inspection on July 14, 2022, obtained through a right to information request. (City of Saint John)

It was known by neighbourhood kids as "the Christmas house" because of its pink and green colours.

But even though McLeod and his father were handy enough to keep up with maintenance, it was a burden.

"It was a big house, in my opinion, well over the head of someone like my father, being a working man," he said.

After McLeod's father died in 1984, upkeep on the house for his mother and siblings became a greater challenge.

The family finally sold the property in 2014, after which city documents reveal a murky trail of ownership.

In a quick succession of three land-transfer sales, the property eventually ended up with its current owner, Lisha Lin, in 2017. Service New Brunswick records show Lin's address in Toronto.

Inside the house, while mould and stains creep along edges of wallpaper and ceilings, the rooms remain mostly preserved. (City of Saint John)

The Toronto address is connected to a Scarborough convenience store. It went out of business in 2019, and the number associated with it is out of service.

The store owner is listed online as Min Chen, the same name in Service New Brunswick records as the brief owner of 80 Main before it was sold to Lisha Lin.

Home falls into disrepair

It didn't take long for 80 Main to fall under the watchful gaze of city enforcement officials.

A complaint was made by a neighbour in 2020 about unsightly premises and a garage that was caving in on itself.

In a handwritten letter signed, "a good taxpayer," a neighbour called it "a blight" on the neighbourhood and implored the city to act.

The city regularly inspected the exterior of the building throughout the summer and fall, sending notices to Lin to bring the property up to code and threatening fines.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed the property is not within a heritage conservation area. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

In May 2021, after Lin did not answer any of the requests, the city obtained an entry warrant to conduct an inspection.

Inspectors forced entry to the vacant property and their many photos, included in the report, show a home frozen in time inside, while the outside crumbles away.

Outside, paint is peeling everywhere and the wood is rotting. A tarp covers the walls of the garage, but the roof has visible gaping holes.

Inside, while mould and stains creep along edges of wallpaper and ceilings, the rooms remain mostly preserved.

Cupboards, chandeliers and curtains still decorate the home.

The city returned this past March, again sending Lin a letter outlining the collapsed garage, trash throughout the property, and the state of the "dilapidated" building. If Lin does not comply, the letter said, the city may clean up the property and demolish the garage at her expense.

An emailed statement from the City of Saint John says, "the City has been in communication with the property owner, and it is currently an active enforcement case under the City's unsightly repair program, which is currently being piloted."

No other details were provided.

A wider problem

Stevenson said absentee owners put the neighbourhood at risk, while the owners don't have to live with the consequences.

"When you do that, you economically disadvantage that area further," Stevenson said.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed the property is not within a heritage conservation area and therefore does not receive protections under the city's Heritage Conservation Areas bylaw.

Even if the city doesn't protect the home, that doesn't mean residents don't care.

Stevenson submitted the property to the endangered places list, created by Association Heritage New Brunswick to call attention to deteriorating historical buildings in the province. She nominated 80 Main because she wants to see stronger action by the city.

Coun. Barry Ogden says the situation is frustrating because people are buying historic properties and not taking care of them. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Barry Ogden is one of two councillors for Saint John's second ward, which includes the property. He said weak municipal powers contribute to the city's ineffectiveness to save properties like this.

"It's very frustrating because we have people buying these historic properties and not taking care of them," Ogden said.

Saint John has a larger stock of older homes than Moncton or Fredericton, he said. But weak municipal powers, in part owing to changes going back to the launch of Equal Opportunity in New Brunswick in the 1960s, contribute to the city's ineffectiveness at saving properties like this.

"How could you have these beautiful old buildings become rundown?" Ogden asked. "It's because of the amount of wealth that was taken out of Saint John and continues to be."

Lengthy process

The Saint John Land Bank is a non-profit that acquires abandoned properties at tax sales, looking to turn them into public uses such as housing.

President Jody Kliffer spoke to the long process to manage abandoned buildings in Saint John and said municipal data shows an average eight years of unpaid taxes for a building to move from abandonment to demolition.

"Eight winters in Eastern Canada pretty much tell the story of what happens to the building during those years," Kliffer said.

Abandoned buildings often go hand-in-hand with tax delinquency, Kliffer added. The city did not confirm by publication time if the owner of 80 Main was current on their taxes.

A tarp covers part of the garage, but the roof has visible gaping holes. (City of Saint John)

If a property is not picked up at a city tax sale, it is handed off to the province, which will then conduct its own sale. If no buyer takes action, it is declared surplus and offered back to the city.

"All the time it remains abandoned, boarded up as a hazard to the community," Kliffer said.

He wants properties to move faster through the municipal system so they can be of use to the community for affordable housing, helping unhoused people living "right outside the door of these abandoned buildings."

As Norman McLeod thinks back to days of fixing up his parents' old house, seeing 80 Main falling apart today makes him sad.

But not for sentimental reasons.

"It wouldn't matter if it was that house or someone else's house, I hate to see properties go into a state of disrepair," McLeod said.