The Urgent Care Centre at St. Joseph's Hospital in Saint John has reopened after water damage caused during an alleged break-in forced it to close on Sunday.

Horizon Health Network, in a tweet Monday morning, said the centre would be open again from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In a news release on Sunday, the Saint John Police Force said they responded to a report of damage at the hospital's Urgent Care Centre on Sunday morning at around 7:30.

It's alleged that a man shattered a window near the entrance to the centre, entered the building and broke several sprinkler heads, leading to "extensive damage."

Water flowed down the building into several rooms, including operating rooms, Horizon said in a statement.

"Horizon's security staff were alerted immediately through video surveillance and were able to quickly address the incident and police were on site within three minutes," Horizon said.

The statement noted that no patients or staff were directly involved in the incident, and that there are no additional concerns for their safety.

A 44-year-old man was in custody in connection to the incident, the police statement said.

"Police were responding to concern of windows being damaged on Paddock and Coburg streets when just moments later, [they] received a call of damage to the Urgent Care Centre at the St. Joseph's Hospital," police said Sunday.

"Officers arrived to find a man had damaged several windows, made his way into the Horizon Health facility and caused extensive damage throughout the building."

Jim Hennessy, spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, said there was no further information as of Monday afternoon.