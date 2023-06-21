Content
National Indigenous Peoples Day marked in Saint John with flag raising, drum parade

More than 60 people gathered in King's Square in uptown Saint John before parading down King Street, led by Elder Chris Brooks and other members of the Indigenous community, as they sang and played drums to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Elder Chris Brooks says Saint John was first point of contact between many settlers and Indigenous people

Jacob Moore · CBC News ·
A group of about 60 people walks down the street in bright sunlight. Some hold drums and some sing.
(Graham Thompson/CBC)

During the flag-raising ceremony at city hall, Elder Chris Brooks said that Saint John was the first point of contact between many settlers and Indigenous people.

Since then, Indigenous people have been through many struggles, he said, but it was amazing to see people gathered for the ceremony.

"This is where my ancestors lived and it gives me great pride and great, you know, comfort to come down here today to speak and share with everybody," Brooks said.

A man and two others sit around a drum and play it with long sticks. People gather behind them, playing additional drums.
Elder Chris Brooks, centre, drumming during a flag-raising ceremony outside city hall in Saint John. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

June 21 often corresponds with summer solstice, the longest day of the year, and a day when many Indigenous people celebrate their culture, said Gail Standingready, who attended the ceremony. 

"It's so important to let Mother Earth know that, you know, we're here to help. We're here to honour you, to just enjoy who we are as Indigenous people," she said.

WATCH | Wolastoqey and Mi'kmaw flags raised outside Saint John city hall:

Saint John honours National Indigenous Peoples Day

2 hours ago
Duration 1:54
Elder Chris Brooks led members of the Indigenous community in a flag raising ceremony and drumming.

Standingready drummed and sang as part of the parade and the flag raising ceremony. She said she's a 60s scoop survivor and her parents are residential school survivors.

She said she connected with some younger people who share similar histories, so she adopted them in her heart.

"Part of the reason I'm here is that these are my kids. I live in Fredericton, but these are my kids because I know where they come from. I know how hard it is to reconnect with your culture when you've been away from it," she said.

Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon attended the event, and as the procession came down King Street she played a drum.

Reardon said Indigenous culture is important to Saint John.

"Over time, so many cultures have forgotten about the planet, and how important [it] is for our own sustainability as a species," she said, adding that Indigenous cultures have always had that focus.

A woman with brown hair and glasses wears a jean jacket and a shoulder bag. She smiles at the interviewer, who is off-screen.
Gail Standingready attended the special drum gathering and the flag raising outside city hall in Saint John because she wanted to show young Indigenous people how to be proud of who they are. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Standingready said people should respect and honour Indigenous ways of living as a way of respecting the earth.

Living in a colonial world has been difficult for her, she said, but the Wolastoqey and Mi'kmaw flag-raising event acknowledges that this is Mi'kmaw and Wolastoqey territory, she said.

"And I hope they stay raised."

