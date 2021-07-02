Man arrested in connection with 2016 Saint John homicide

Saint John police arrested a man Friday morning in connection with the homicide of a woman in the city nearly five years ago.

Tammy Boratynec's body was found in the backyard of a home on Melrose Street in east Saint John on July 17, 2016.

In a news release, police did not identify the man they arrested but said he will remain in custody pending a court appearance Monday.

The major crime unit will continue to update the public on its investigation into the homicide, the release said.

The body of the 43-year-old Boratynec was found by a tenant returning home from work at about 6:25 a.m. She was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.