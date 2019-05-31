Proposed rink user fees could keep young players off the ice
Hundreds of minor hockey players live outside the city limits, says Hockey New Brunswick representative
Minor hockey organizers in Saint John are worried about the possibility of $400 rink user fees for young players who live outside the city.
That's the ballpark estimate coming from city officials after surrounding communities turned down a request to pitch in through a tax increase.
"At the [Hockey New Brunswick] level we are battling dwindling enrolment already," said Chris Green, a local coach and HNB's representative for Saint John Region 4.
Any increased cost will have a drastic effect on enrolment, he said.
"We don't need any more excuses against us to hinder that access to hockey for kids."
Hockey would be in serious trouble if we lost 300 kids.- Chris Green, Hockey New Brunswick representative and coach
There are 900 youth playing hockey in Saint John. About a third of them are from outside the city, said Green, who one of the representatives from the region's minor hockey leagues who attended a meeting hosted by the city Thursday night.
"Hockey would be in serious trouble if we lost 300 kids," he said.
It would mean less competition, which would negatively affect the elite players.
It would also have negative spinoff effects for the city, with fewer tournaments, hotel stays and meals at restaurants, he said.
Green is still hoping for a regional cost-sharing model.
Registration begins next week, but the final figure for user fees isn't expected until July.
With files from Information Morning Saint John
