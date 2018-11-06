Prison release of former Saint John hockey coach Scott Geikie raises fear in his victim

A 24-year-old Saint John man who was a minor when he was sexually assaulted by Scott Geikie says he now lives in fear of accidentally running into his abuser.

Geikie, a former hockey coach and rink attendant at the Lord Beaverbrook Rink, was sentenced in 2018 to 35 months in federal prison for sexually assaulting a minor and luring a child.

His sentence ran out about 100 days ago, and the victim says he's afraid Geikie will use his freedom to reoffend.

"I strongly believe he poses a grave risk to society," said the victim, identified in court filings only as A.B. by judge's order. "I'm not convinced he has actually gotten over his issues."

Early release

Geikie was granted day parole on Sept. 17, 2020, on condition he not travel into the City of Saint John.

"The victim of your crime has suffered greatly at your hand and restricting your access to the geographic area in which he resides will reduce the risk of any chance encounters and thus re-victimizing the victim," the Canada Parole Board wrote in its decision.

That condition remained in effect even as Geikie reached his statutory release date two months later on Nov. 6, 2020.

By law, federally sentenced inmates are released into the community after serving two-thirds of their sentence.

Geikie's full sentence ended Oct. 26, 2021, what is known as the warrant expiry date. At that point, Corrections Canada and the Parole Board no longer had any jurisdiction over him.

Life-long restrictions

However, prohibitions ordered by the judge at sentencing will impact Geikie for the rest of his life.

In Canada, when a person is convicted of crimes of a sexual nature against victims under 16, the court can order life-long restrictions that apply to the offender even after the completion of the sentence.

Under Section 161 of the Criminal Code, Geikie must forever abide by the following:

He is not to be at schools, playgrounds, or places such as parks where youth under 16 would also be present.

He is not to volunteer or work for any organization that would put him in a position of trust or authority over youth.

He is not to have any contact with anyone under 16 without the supervision of someone approved by the court.

He's not to use the internet unless it's done in accordance with conditions set by the court.

Geikie was employed by the Lord Beaverbrook Rink in Saint John and was known in local sports circles. (CBC NEWS)

Also, for life, Geikie must comply with the Sex Offender Registry Act. That means he will have to tell the RCMP where he's living and where he works or volunteers.

In A.B.'s view, none of this guarantees that Geikie won't somehow access the internet to find new victims.

"If you're a kid who is naive like I was, and somehow you get in contact with him over Facebook … dangers could happen really quickly," A.B. said. "These are the fears that I have."

Parole board saw risk

In 2019, A.B. attended a parole board hearing for Geikie at Dorchester Peniteniary to provide a victim impact statement.

"You sit behind the offender, the offender doesn't look at you," he said. "It was daunting. It was nerve-wracking and emotional.".

The board denied Geikie's bid for day parole, finding he was still denying the sexual motives for his behaviour. Geikie appealed and lost.

"Your lack of self-awareness of your personal risk factors and your continued denial and lack of transparency about your sexual preferences all serve as factors that will aggravate your risk to society," the appeal board division wrote.

By the time Geikie was released, according to the parole board, he had acknowledged engaging in "grooming behaviours" and using his position as a coach to do so.

A.B. saw his life changed

A.B. said he lost so much because of Geikie's actions, including his innocence and his passion for sport. He never played hockey or baseball or refereed again.

He said he can't discuss whether a civil lawsuit he filed in 2018 has been settled out of court and if so, for what amount.

The suit accuses multiple defendants of failing to implement proper screening and failing to take action when they ought to have known Geikie had a propensity for sexual interest in boys.

None of the allegations in the suit have been tested in court, and court files contain no notice of trial date or any other resolution. There are no pending hearings.

A.B. is seeking damages for, among other things, cost of future care, including psychological counselling, loss of enjoyment of life and pain and suffering as well as "other damages which are not capable of calculation at this time."

Named in the action are several hockey groups, including the New Brunswick Amateur Hockey Association, the Saint John Youth Minor Hockey Association and EDZA South, a development program for skilled young players. They filed their statements of defence together as the "Hockey NB defendants."

Baseball New Brunswick and Lancaster Minor Baseball are also defendants.

A.B. is also suing the City of Saint John and the board of the Lord Beaverbrook Rink, where Geikie was employed.

He said the sexual batteries and assaults began when he was 11 and lasted six years. And all that time, A.B. said, Geikie held various positions with the defendants.

Groups deny liability

The City of Saint John, which owns the LBR, has denied all allegations in the claim. The city says Geikie duties as a rink attendant included maintenance, trash removal and operation of the Zamboni but not the "care, control or nurturing of the Plaintiff or any other person."

Hockey NB admits that Geikie was a volunteer with Saint John Youth Minor Hockey, but it could not have known he would use that role to abduct, confine or sexually assault the plaintiff, as alleged.

At all times, Hockey NB says, it had reasonable policies and procedures regarding the conduct of volunteers.

All the organizations named in the lawsuit have also filed cross claims. In other words, they all say they're not to blame.

When A.B. was asked what kind of settlement offer might be acceptable, he declined to discuss numbers.

"There's no money that could give me back 10 years of my life."